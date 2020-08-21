Birth of panda cub brings ‘joyous news’ to the National Zoo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo’s giant panda Mei Xiang has given birth to a wiggling cub and immediately began cuddling her offspring. Announcing the “joyous news,” the zoo says the cub was born at 6:35 p.m., The zoo says Mei Xiang picked up the cub immediately and began cradling it, and says its panda team heard the cub vocalize. It will take some time before the sex of the cub can be determined. Panda lovers around the world were able to see the birth on the Washington zoo’s Panda Cam. Zookeepers also were using the camera to keep an eye on mom and baby.