After Hagia Sophia, Turkey turns another museum into mosque

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has converted another former Byzantine church from a museum back into a mosque a month after it similarly turned Istanbul’s landmark Hagia Sophia into a Muslim house of prayer. A presidential decision published in the country’s Official Gazette on Friday said Istanbul’s Church of St. Saviour in Chora has been handed to Turkey’s religious authority to ready the building to be opened for Muslim prayers. Greece’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the move, saying that after making the Hagia Sophia a mosque again, Turkish authorities were “brutally insulting the character” of another U.N.-listed heritage site. The Chora dates back to the 4th century and is famed for its elaborate mosaics and frescoes.