Turnbull scheduled to start for Tigers at White Sox

Detroit Tigers (9-13, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (14-11, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (2-1, 2.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.88 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

The White Sox went 38-37 in division play in 2019. Chicago hit 182 total home runs with 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.

The Tigers went 22-53 in division play in 2019. Detroit hit 149 total home runs and averaged 8.2 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. Chicago leads the season series 5-1.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Ian Hamilton: (right shoulder), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Luis Robert: (hand), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb), Yasmani Grandal: (back).

Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Buck Farmer: (left groin), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.