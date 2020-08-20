Rockford Park District let kids choose new playground design at Keye-Mallquist park

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Children got the chance to make their voices heard on a new playground going in at Keye-Mallquist park in Rockford.



The Rockford Park District gave kids in the neighborhood around the playground a chance to vote on what a redesign of the playground will look like.



Through both grants and donations, the park will get a $600,000 makeover within the next year.



While adults also go the chance to vote, the park district says they wanted to focus on and listen to the people who will the playground the most.



"Having the chance for every kid to come and say, 'This is the playground I'm at every day during the summer, this is what I want to see, this is what I want to be a part of,' that was huge to us," says part district recreation coordinator Ashya Ford.



The park district hopes to break ground on the renovated playground this fall.