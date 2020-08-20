Recorded interviews with police show differences in Raheem King’s sisters’ testimony

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Thursday, prosecutors in the Raheem King murder trial presented video evidence of interviews police conducted with his sisters following the deadly shooting.

King is on trial, facing a charges from the shooting deaths of Daijon Sistrunk, Sean Anderson, and Martavies Blake. All three men were allegedly shot and killed by King while on a party bus King rented out to celebrate his 22nd birthday.

First called to the stand by prosecutors was Rockford Police Violent Crimes Unit Detective William Donato. Donato interviewed King's sister, Lacreacia Simmons, following the fatal shooting. Prosecutors played video of that interview in its entirety on Thursday.

Donato testified Simmons seemed unaware of her surroundings and intoxicated. He adds she didn't appear to know why she was at the police station.

"As if she'd been up all night," said Donato.

The detective testified her speech was difficult to understand saying it was slurred and delayed.

"There was no doubt she was under the influence of alcohol," said Donato.

In the video, Simmons says she had been drinking heavily that night, but did not do any drugs. At one point she asks detectives, "So what do ya'll want to talk about."

In her interview, Simmons recalls the bus receiving a call and turning around to head back to Rockford from Elgin. She says either on the way or once the bus returned to Rockford, she fell asleep.

"I woke up and seen people laying around and saw blood. I said I've got to get the f*** out of here," says Simmons in the video.

Simmons then tells detectives she ran out of the bus and ran home.

"All I remember was running and freezing."

Donato asks: "Did you see anyone shooting on the bus?"

Simmons replies: I was asleep. I just seen blood."

When detectives leave the room, Simmons falls asleep. When she wakes back up about three and a half hours later, the interview continues.

At this point, detectives again ask her if she remembers anyone shooting on the bus or any fights. Simmons says she does not.

Donato asks Simmons: "If you were told three people on the bus were dead, you wouldn't know anything?"

Simmons appears confused and again says no, she was asleep on the bus.

At this point in the video detectives ask Simmons about the gun she legally owns and ask if they can search her home for any other weapons to ensure the gun used at the scene of the crime is not in her home. She eventually agrees to this. Detectives do not find any other weapon but Simmons's legal hand gun in her home.

Once the video was finished, prosecutors asked Detective Donato if Simmons ever talked about Martavies Blake acting suspicious, a suspicious text that was seen on his phone, or him being armed with a gun that night. Detective Donato says that never came up in her interview.

A second Rockford police detective, Brad Shelton, was called to testify following Donato. Shelton spoke with both Raheem King and his sister Lacreacia Simmons following the death of their brother, Robert Watkins, in 2014. He testified King provided him with information in that investigation but could not recall if he'd asked the siblings to come to the station, or they came on their own. His sister later testified she "tricked" King into coming to the station to hopefully help find who killed their brother.

Detective Shelton also interviewed Caralyn Simmons the afternoon following the deadly party bus shooting. During her taped interview she is extremely hoarse and explains she lost her voice the night before.

Caralyn gives detectives a play-by-play of the evening and says once King received a frantic call from his girlfriend explaining the home had been robbed, the bus turned around from Elgin and headed back to Rockford. She explains it first stopped at house party on Court Street for about 20 minutes before returning to King's home.

In the video, Simmons explains King went into his home for a few minutes then returned on the bus with a large rifle and started ordering people to different areas of the bus. She says he then told everyone to get their hands up in the air.

"I'm like, what the f***, what the f*** bro," recalls Simmons.

She says after King was on the bus for about two or three minutes , he opened fire. Simmons explains he first shot a killed a man in a blue shirt sitting on the back right side of the bus, then kills the man across from him, before returning shots back to the right of the bus and killing the final person. She can't recall how many shots were fired, but believes the first man in a blue shirt was shot at least two times.

Detectives ask Simmons if she believed the other men had guns or were trying to shoot at King. She replies she's not sure but she doesn't think so. "It all happened so fast."

This testimony differs from what Simmons told a court this week. Simmons testified to seeing a bulge underneath Blake's shirt she believed to be a gun. She also testified to seeing two of the victims pulling out guns to shoot at King just as she closed her eyes in fear.

In the recorded interview Simmons say King then yelled at her to "get up and get this motherf******" as he motioned for her to grab another gun. She says she resisted at first until King pointed a gun at her. She explains she ended up holding a handgun gingerly between her thumb and finger. Before she left the bus, Simmons is adamant she left the gun on the bus or threw it at King.

In the video Simmons also says King all the victims' phones once they were dead.

Both prosecutors and defense have rested their respective cases. Closing arguments will begin tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. Judge Debra Schafer has indicated she does not anticipate a decision tomorrow, stating it will likely come sometime next week.