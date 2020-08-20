Poland’s government names new foreign, health ministers

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has appointed new ministers of foreign affairs and health. Both are key postings that will help guide the conservative government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and upheaval in neighboring Belarus. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw that the new foreign minister will be Zbigniew Rau, a lawyer and academic who has expertise in the relationship the United States. Rau replaces Jacek Czaputowicz, who announced his resignation earlier on Thursday, in what had been an expected move. The newly named health minister is Adam Niedzielski, an economist who has worked many years in different areas of public administration and has most recently been the head of the national health service.