Orlando takes on Milwaukee with 1-0 series lead

Orlando Magic (33-40, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (56-17, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 227.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Orlando leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Magic won the previous matchup 122-110. Nikola Vucevic scored 35 points to lead Orlando to the win and Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 31 points in defeat for Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 37-7 against conference opponents. Milwaukee leads the NBA with 42.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 11.4.

The Magic are 20-23 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is 7-30 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring 29.5 points per game, and is averaging 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Khris Middleton is averaging 15.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Vucevic is averaging 19.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Magic. Terrence Ross is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 3-7, averaging 115.6 points, 50.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, six steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points on 43.3% shooting.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points on 47.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Ersan Ilyasova: day to day (elbow).

Magic: Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (foot), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl), Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.