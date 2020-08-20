Old US Soccer jerseys become unique protective masks

Old U.S. national team soccer jerseys found in the basement of U.S. Soccer’s headquarters in Chicago are being repurposed as masks for first responders. The soccer federation’s chief medical officer, Dr. George Chiampas, enlisted the help of a public school teacher in Chicago who was making masks and a project was born. Some 500 masks made out of old jerseys are being distributed to hospitals, police and fire departments nationwide. One recipient was former D.C. United player-turned doctor Robbie Russell, an emergency room resident in the University of Virginia medical system. Another was Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.