Northern California wildfires threatening thousands of homes

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires raging through Northern California are threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as crews struggle to surround them despite steep terrain and blistering heat.



Fire officials say hundreds of thousands of acres and well over 100 buildings have burned, including homes.



At least 8,000 people were ordered to evacuate Wednesday night because of fires in the Russian River area of Solano County.



Other fires north, east and south of San Francisco are causing terrible air quality over the city.



Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed the extraordinary weather and thousands of lightning strikes for 367 known fires, including 23 major fires or groups of fires.



He said the state has recorded nearly 11,000 lightning strikes in 72 hours. Ash and smoke filled the air over San Francisco, which is surrounded by wildfires to the north, east and south



Meanwhile, a pilot on a water-dropping mission died Wednesday when his helicopter crashed in central California.