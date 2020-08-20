New COVID-19 guidance issued for Wisconsin residents, schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - With more positive coronavirus cases in Wisconsin linked to parties and other gatherings, state health officials have released a new tool that people can use to measure risk levels of different activities.



Positive COVID-19 cases tied to mass gatherings grew from 7% of cases in May to 21% in June and 20% in July.



Overall, the state health department on Wednesday said nearly 67,500 people have tested positive in Wisconsin with 1,060 deaths.



The new tool allows people to answer a series of questions to determine the risk of certain behaviors.

“The safest choices are to stay home and wear a face covering when you are out,” said Governor Tony Evers. “At the same time, we know from the data that people are choosing to participate in activities that put themselves and others at risk, and we hope this tool will assist people in making safe choices. I understand the pull to see family and do the activities we love to do, but we also need to protect ourselves and each other as much as possible.”



The health department also released guidelines for school districts to follow in preventing, investigation and controlling COVID-19 outbreaks.

The guidelines outline preventive measures, including information on best practices for wearing face coverings and cohorting students, and detail how to effectively detect and respond to cases and outbreaks in a school.

Key guidelines include instructions for school staff in identifying cases and close contacts among students, considerations when it comes to contact tracing and isolation and quarantine practices for infected or exposed students and staff, according to a news release.