COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Darlington Nagbe and Gyasi Zardes scored seven minutes apart in the second half and the Columbus Crew beat the Chicago Fire 3-0 on Thursday night. Columbus (5-0-1) sits atop the Supporters’ Shield race with five wins in six matches, conceding just one goal. Chicago (1-4-1) has lost three straight. Derrick Etienne also scored for the Crew.