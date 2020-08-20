Live air-to-air missile found at central Florida airport

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A live air-to-air missile found at a small central Florida airport has been brought to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. The unarmed French S-530 missile will be secured at the base until it’s disposed of. The missile was found Friday at Lakeland Linder International Airport. Lt. Brandon Hanner is a spokesman for the base in Tampa. He says they’re just waiting to decide when and where the missile will be disposed of. He says typically these kinds of weapons are taken to the explosives range where they are detonated. But this one is too large.