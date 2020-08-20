Isolated weekend showers possible as temperatures gradually climb

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Conditions remain sunny and dry, but a significant warm-up is ahead. Ninety-degree high temperatures return to the Stateline by early next week.

Steadily warming up:

Thursday is off to a slightly warmer start, but many areas still fell into the 50s. The 5° to 10° warm-up is a sign of warmer times ahead, especially by the next work week. In the meantime, highs for Thursday afternoon climb into the middle 80s with little in the way of humidity.

Low dew points allow for a rapid warm-up from morning to afternoon, simply because air molecules are able to expand more freely. When there is a good deal of water vapor in the atmosphere, air molecules cannot expand as much.

Dry air allows temperatures to warm more quickly.

From the morning to the afternoon, temperature swings can exceed 30°. This is called a "diurnal change," and tends to be highest during the transitional seasons of spring and fall.

Remaining dry for now:

Last Thursday's drought monitor update shows growing regions of abnormally dry conditions over Lee and Ogle Counties. This is particularly concerning given the very isolated rain chances this weekend.

A cold front moves through late Saturday and could spark a few showers and thunderstorms. This is most likely during the predawn hours of Sunday, but is not going to be widespread unfortunately. Since June 1st, the Rockford area is nearly 4.5" below average in terms of rainfall. No signs of a steady and widespread rainfall appears over the next seven days. This could lead to browning grass and numerous other agricultural issues if the dry and warm weather persists long enough.

Rain chances come in Sunday, but look to be very isolated.

The cold front that comes through late Sunday actually lifts north early next week as a warm front. This brings in a string of hot afternoons by the next work week, with highs near 90° both Tuesday and Wednesday.

What you can do for your browning lawn:

If you've noticed a dull-looking lawn, there's a few things you can do to help prevent your lawn from turning brown. The University of Illinois Extension recommends irrigating the lawn between the hours of 6 PM and 10 AM. Outside of that period, water simply evaporates too quickly to make a difference.