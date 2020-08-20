Illinois Democrats push for racial and economic justice with Biden ticket

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Democrats focused on economic and racial justice for the third day of the virtual Democratic National Convention.



The delegation says the murders of Black men and women this year and the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 on communities of color have pulled back the nation's curtain of injustice.

"Racial and economic injustice is America's number one pre-existing condition for which we as Democrats must demonstrate a willingness to provide coverage for now," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The Chicago native says President Donald Trump has no interest in addressing these injustices. Delegates believe the Republican is "the last thing the country needs" following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

"Among the worst of Donald Trump's actions is his deliberate efforts to fan the flames of hatred and racial and ethnic division for his own political purposes," Illinois Democratic Party Chairman Mike Madigan said.

Still, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton says the goal for racial justice is unreachable without economic justice.

"Employment opportunities, affordable housing, public education, and access to quality healthcare are all issues that are too often dependent on someone's race or socioeconomic status," Stratton added.

Treasurer Michael Frerichs feels the Democratic Party is using this convention to lift people up during a time of need.

"Robert F. Kennedy once said, 'Some men see things as they are, and ask why. I dream of things that never were, and ask why not,'" Frerichs recalled. "I personally have lots of dreams, but we will not realize them if we do not work to make them happen."

Raoul also shared the words of 1970s disco-punk group Heatwave: "There ain't no half steppin'. You gotta do it good."