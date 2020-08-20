Hurricane Genevieve lashing Mexico’s Baja with wind and rain

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Genevieve has lost punch as it closes in on the southern end of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, though it is still lashing the tourist region with heavy rains and strong winds in what is likely to be a close pass keeping the storm just offshore. Genevieve had been a powerful Category 4 hurricane Tuesday, but the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it weakened to Category 1 strength by late Wednesday. The center says Genevieve is expected to stay out in the Pacific as its moves northwestward along the Baja coast. Meanwhile a new tropical depression formed in the Atlantic on Thursday morning that is expected to become a tropical storm.