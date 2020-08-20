Hot weather returns after a long stretch below 90°

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's been nearly a month since our last 90° day. While we've had some warm days since then, the high summer heat has been lacking over the last several weeks. That could change as early as this weekend.

Heating up:

Temperatures continue their slow climb on Friday, and may get close to 90° over the weekend. Friday remains in the upper 80's and a few degrees away from the 90's. Sunny weather rolls on Friday as well, and Saturday and Sunday look to stay sunny

The weather gets warmer and a little more humid over the weekend.

Joining the climbing temperatures is higher humidity. The air won't get uncomfortably muggy, but we'll have slightly humid conditions over the weekend, and humid air by next week. This will add a little heat to the "feels like" conditions, so prepare for the weekend to feel like the 90's with the humidity.

Scattered showers are possible this weekend, but most of the rain stays to our north.

There is one thing that could interrupt the weekend heat: an approaching cold front may spark a few scattered showers and storms Saturday evening and Sunday. Only a few models bring the scattered rain; most others keep the area dry. We'll keep a slight chance for rain in the forecast, but plan for now on a lot of dry time this weekend.

Hot weather returns:

The last time temperatures hit the 90's this summer was July 26th, or about 3 1/2 weeks ago. In fact, that day is currently the hottest day of the summer for Rockford with a high of 95°. There's a chance we may warm near that level by the middle of next week.

Very warm air that's been trapped to our west over the last week or so moves eastward, setting us up for hotter conditions. Much of next week looks dry and sunny, giving temperatures an additional boost. On top of all that, the dry ground helps push temperatures up a little more. There's less moisture for the sun's heat to evaporate, so the air can warm up quicker.

All of this combines to give us the 90's as early as Monday, and the low 90's by Wednesday. The weather will be humid by then too, so conditions may feel like the middle 90's or warmer.

Thursday stays in the 90's, but could be slightly cooler than Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front approaches Thursday night, and may provide one of the very few rain chances for next week. Behind that front, much cooler air is expected for the end of next week.