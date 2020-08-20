Fire hits electricity plant in south India, 9 feared trapped

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Rescuers in southern India are searching for nine workers feared trapped in a fire that erupted in a government-run underground electricity plant. Telangana state Power Minister Jagdish Reddy says 30 workers were at the plant in Srisailam when the blaze hit on Thursday night. Fifteen exited through a tunnel and another six workers were taken out by rescue teams. Rescuers from the National Disaster Relief Force joined the search operation at the plant located at a river dam nearly 140 miles south of Hyderabad, the state capital. The cause of the fire is not immediately known.