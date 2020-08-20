Ex-school chief charged with looting lunch program for needy

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal fraud charges have been filed against the operator of a suburban Chicago private school who is accused of looting hundreds of thousands of dollars from a school nutrition program. The charges filed against Pamela Strain, founder of Beacon Hill Preparatory Academy, allege she failed to report the fraudulent income to the IRS. The school operated at various locations in Chicago southern suburbs. Defense attorney Michael Monico said Thursday he expects the case against his client “will be resolved short of trial.” The criminal information filed in U.S. District Court alleges that from 2009 to 2016, Beacon Hill received more than $4 million in federal funds, and Strain paid herself $2 million.