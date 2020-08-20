Embattled postal leader is Trump donor with deep GOP ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — Louis DeJoy, the embattled leader of the U.S. Postal Service, is the first postmaster general in nearly two decades who is not a career postal employee. That doesn’t mean he’s unfamiliar with the agency. A Republican megadonor with significant financial stakes in companies that do business and compete with the post office, DeJoy’s short tenure as postmaster general has been marred by controversial policies that have slowed mail deliveries across the country and raised fears of chaos in the presidential election. As he prepares to testify before congress twice in the coming days, many questions about DeJoy’s selection, his decades-long ties to the GOP and the rational behind his abrupt changes at the agency still remain.