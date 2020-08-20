CDC study suggests inmates should have been tested in mass

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A recent study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggests correctional facilities that resisted mass coronavirus testing for inmates erred in their decision to only test inmates with symptoms, leading to large initial undercounts. The study released this week examined 13 prisons and jails in California, Colorado, Ohio and Texas, and three federal prisons in states that weren’t identified. A second study finds that strict rules governing the intake of prisoners can dramatically reduce spread of the coronavirus inside correctional facilities. As of mid-August, more than 95,000 people in prison had tested positive for the illness, a 10% increase from the week before.