Berrios scheduled to start for Twins against Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (11-11, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (16-9, first in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 3.16 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (1-3, 5.92 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

The Twins went 46-35 in home games in 2019. Minnesota averaged 9.5 hits per game last year and totaled 307 home runs as a team.

The Brewers went 40-41 on the road in 2019. Milwaukee averaged 8.4 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 250 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Minnesota leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right side).

Brewers: Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.