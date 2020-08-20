A growing list: Trump associates ensnared in legal troubles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thursday’s arrest of President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon adds to a growing list of Trump associates ensnared in legal trouble. They include the president’s former campaign chair, Paul Manafort, whom Bannon replaced, his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, and his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Trump has made clear that he is willing to use his pardon power to help political allies escape legal jeopardy, most recently commuting the sentence of longtime political adviser Roger Stone. Bannon pleaded not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.