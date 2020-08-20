2 teenagers charged in slaying of Gary delivery driver

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been charged in the fatal shooting last fall of a pizza delivery driver in Gary. The boys, both 17 and from Gary, were charged Tuesday with murder in the Oct. 26 killing of Phillip Hearne, who was delivering a pizza for Rico’s. Hearne died later at a hospital. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that a magistrate entered not guilty pleas on behalf of both teens during their Wednesday initial hearings in Hearne’s killing. One of the boys has been in custody since March, when he was charged in the separate January killing of a 21-year-old Gary man.