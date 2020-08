1 person reported killed in plane crash and ensuing fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — One person was killed when a private plane veered off a runway and caught fire at Chicago Rockford International Airport in Rockford, Illinois. Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz did not identify the victim of the Thursday accident. The FAA says the plane that caught fire was a Beechcraft King Air twin-engine plane that can carry between seven and 13 passengers, depending on the variant. Authorities say it is believed the aircraft was taxiing when it ran off a runway and caught fire. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating to determine the cause of the accident.