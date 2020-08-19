VanVleet’s 2nd straight double-double leads Raptors to game 2 win

ORLANDO (WREX) — Two days after putting up 30 points and 11 assists in a game 1 win for the Toronto Raptors, Fred VanVleet tallied 24 points and 10 assists to help the Raptors hold off a tough effort from the Brooklyn Nets in a 104-99 Raptors win. Toronto takes a 2-0 series lead in the best of 7 series in the 1st round of the playoffs.

VanVleet, a former Auburn High School star, had a stretch in which he scored 10 straight points for the Raptors to keep his team afloat. VanVleet and the Raptors are still the defending NBA champions after winning the title last June. Game 3 of their series with the Nets inside the NBA's bubble in Orlando is set for 12:30 p.m. Friday.