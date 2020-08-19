UN crisis looms as US readies demand for Iran sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is planning a new diplomatic line of attack on Iran after a resounding defeat in the U.N. Security Council. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. move would come “soon,” but he’s not discussing timing. Pompeo is expected to travel to New York on Thursday to notify the Security Council president that the U.S. is invoking the “snapback” mechanism in the council’s resolution that endorsed the Iran nuclear deal from 2015. The Trump administration is poised to call for the reimposition of all U.N. sanctions that had been eased under that deal. The U.S. withdrew from the agreement two years ago.