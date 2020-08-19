UN: Committee drafting new Syria constitution meets Aug. 24

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria says the 45-member committee charged with drafting a new constitution for the conflict-torn country will meet for the first time in nine months on Aug. 24. Geir Pedersen told the Security Council on Wednesday that convening the U.N.-facilitated meeting in Geneva has been challenging, because of disagreement on an agenda until March and then because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He encouraged committee representatives from the government, opposition, and civil society to come to Geneva “ready to engage in earnest” and move forward “in a business-like manner” in regular meetings in the months ahead.