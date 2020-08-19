UAE connects its new nuclear power plant to electrical grid

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates has been connected to the country’s power grid. The Barakah nuclear power plant in the Emirates’ far western desert near the border with Saudi Arabia began sending out electricity on Wednesday. That’s according the state-run WAM news agency, which published a photograph of employees working inside of the plant’s control room. The $20 billion Barakah nuclear power plant was built by the Emirates with the help of South Korea. It’s the first nuclear power plant on the Arabian Peninsula. Journalists have not been granted access to the plant during its years of construction, despite repeated requests.