Top seeds toppled: Bucks, Lakers stunned in playoff openers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — First it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, unable to call upon what was one of the best defenses in the league. Then came LeBron James and the Lakers, clanging 3-pointers off the rim to provide a steady sound in a mostly empty gym. The top seeds found trouble in the bubble Tuesday. Milwaukee and Los Angeles lost their playoff openers, the first time both conference No. 1 seeds have been beaten by the No. 8s to start their postseasons since 2003. The Bucks fell to Orlando in the opener before Portland knocked off Los Angeles in the nightcap.