TONIGHT AT 6: Move the Middle campaign prepares to address trauma, help kids struggling through pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two weeks from today, RPS 205 will be back in session. It will school year filled with uncertainty, as classes resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

When students return to class, however, some will be dealing with trauma or anxiety they experienced during the pandemic while stuck at home.

"Parents had maybe an increase use of drugs and alcohol," says certified social worker Nicole Bennett. "Or loss of job, so there's financial strain, lack of resources."

Bennett knows this first hand thanks to a unique program she runs on behalf of the United Way at Lincoln Middle School. Working as an Achievement Advocate, Bennett runs something called the Move the Middle Campaign. The goal of the campaign is to keep students from dropping out, by intervening as early as 6th grade. Bennett connects with students to understand what they may be struggling with, and connects them to resources to help them and their family.

"It could be students who have issues with transportation, so maybe they missed a few days of school because of transportation. All the way to a child could be being sexually abused at home and they are quietly misbehaving in class, or kind of angry and irritated."

Tune in to 13 News tonight at 6 p.m. for a special report on the work the Move the Middle Campaign has completed in its first year, and how Bennett and Lincoln's principal see it helping students and families navigate learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.