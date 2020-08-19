 Skip to Content

Prosecutors: Berlin crashes were Islamic extremist attack

3:59 am National news from the Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say a series of crashes caused by a 30-year-old Iraqi man on a Berlin highway was an Islamic extremist attack, the German news agency dpa is reporting. The office said: “According to the current state of our investigation this was an Islamist-motivated attack.” Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles on Tuesday evening along a stretch of the German capital’s highway. The series of crashes led to a complete closure of one of the main traffic arteries of Berlin. Dpa reported that there were also indications that the man was suffering from psychological problems.

Associated Press

