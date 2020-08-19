Screw City Beer Fest goes virtual for 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Beer lovers of northern Illinois will not be able to pack the parking lot near the Riverview Ice House in downtown Rockford for the Screw City Beer Festival, instead they'll turn on their computers to celebrate.

Screw City Beer Festival is now Screw City at Home for 2020.

The at-home festival will still happen virtually from noon until 3:30 p.m. on September 12. Tickets include general admission and two other tiers that feature Screw City Beer Festival swag.

Beer lovers can pick up the at-home packages ahead of time, then log on during the virtual festival.