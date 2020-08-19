Screw City Beer Fest goes virtual for 2020

Screw City Beer Fest goes virtual for 2020Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Beer lovers of northern Illinois will not be able to pack the parking lot near the Riverview Ice House in downtown Rockford for the Screw City Beer Festival, instead they'll turn on their computers to celebrate.
Screw City Beer Festival is now Screw City at Home for 2020.
The at-home festival will still happen virtually from noon until 3:30 p.m. on September 12. Tickets include general admission and two other tiers that feature Screw City Beer Festival swag.
Beer lovers can pick up the at-home packages ahead of time, then log on during the virtual festival.
"This would have been our 10th annual event if we were able to have our traditional on-premise event, however, with the current pandemic in consideration we decided to offer a way for our community to still get together from 'wherever they are,'" organizers said via Facebook on Wednesday. We wanted to connect our community to each other, mainly because we wanted to see everyone and enjoy the community in the safest way possible. We love the community of beer lovers we've seen grow so passionately over the years, along with seeing the interaction all of our guests have with each other as they buy tickets for the event to the day of the event. We know that this event is "an experience" and we really wanted to have an experience this year with all of you!