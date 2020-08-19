Saudi Arabia cautiously welcomes UAE, Israel normalization

BERLIN (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister has cautiously welcomed an agreement to establish full diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Wednesday the deal, which also halts unilateral annexation by Israel of West Bank territory, “could be viewed as positive.” But he refrained from outright backing the move or saying whether Saudi Arabia might also be willing to now establish diplomatic relations with Israel. His remarks during a news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas were the first public comment by Saudi Arabia since Thursday’s surprise announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that his administration helped broker the UAE-Israel agreement.