Noakes staying optimistic with PAC-12 season on hold

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hillary Noakes dominated during her days at Rockford Christian. She's getting ready for her redshirt sophomore season at Utah, which had its season postponed when the PAC-12 announced it would not have fall sports due to COVID-19. But she feels good about the steps her team has taken to work safely in this environment.

"Once we got there we got tested, did physicals and made sure we were in the best physical shape," Noakes said of returning to practice this summer. "For practices we did like one or two weeks of non-contact 1-on-1 stuff with doing touches, juggling, working on technical work. Then slowly as the weeks went by we were able to mesh the groups together and do contact."

Noakes was disappointed when the season got postponed, because she believes her team has the makings of something special.

"With the amount of talent we have, we can make it pretty far," she said of her team that made it to the NCAA Tournament last year. "I was really hoping this season we could do all that stuff and hopefully we'll be able to accomplish that in spring."

She's had to be patient in terms of getting back on the field in the past. So she's taking this all in stride.

"I've kind of been through this before where I was injured and I couldn't really do anything," Noakes said. "I'm kind of taking this one step at a time and being hopeful for the future."

Hopeful for the future is a good attitude to have these days.