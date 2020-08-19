More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Ogle County

POLO (WREX) — The Ogle County Health Department is reporting a second pool of mosquitoes has tested positive for West Nile virus.



A pool of mosquitoes found in Polo tested positive for West Nile virus on Aug. 18th, 2020. A previous pool near Rochelle had tested positive on July 21st, 2020.

The Ogle County Health Department says it will continue surveillance and testing mosquito pools from across Ogle County, as well as conducting mosquito abatement with methods such as larviciding to help control mosquito populations across the county.

Monitoring for West Nile virus in Illinois includes laboratory tests for mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds, as well as testing humans with West Nile virus-like symptoms.

People who observe a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird should contact their local health department, which will determine if the bird will be picked up for testing.

People older than 50 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.