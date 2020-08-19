‘Love in the Time of Corona’ is ‘time capsule’ of the times

NEW YORK (AP) — A new four-part miniseries tackles relationship struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic. Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, who are married in real life, co-star and executive produce “Love in the Time of Corona.” The title is a take on the 1986 novel by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, “Love in the Time of Cholera.” Filming took place in the actors’ homes, and co-stars are either related or close friends. Cameras were operated remotely. Cast member Gil Bellows hopes this serves as an example that Hollywood can resume working. “Love in the Time of Corona” debuts its first two episodes Saturday on Freeform, with the second two airing Sunday. The episodes drop on Hulu the next day.