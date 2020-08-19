Harris prepares to make history with VP acceptance speech

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Kamala Harris is poised to make history as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket. It’s a moment intended to galvanize Democratic voters heading into the fall campaign against President Donald Trump. The stakes on Wednesday night are high as Harris tries to unite the party behind its presidential candidate, Joe Biden, while introducing herself to a national audience. According to excerpts, she will say Americans deserve “a country where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth.”