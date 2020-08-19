Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI lawyer has pleaded guilty to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation. Kevin Clinesmith entered his plea via audioconference in Washington’s federal court on Wednesday. Clinesmith is the first current or former official to be charged in a special Justice Department review of the investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham, the U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to scrutinize decisions made by officials during that probe.