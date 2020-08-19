Darvish wins again as Cubs beat Cardinals 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched six effective innings in his fourth straight win, leading the banged-up Chicago Cubs to a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Darvish allowed one run and eight hits while improving to 4-0 with a 1.04 ERA since he struggled in his first start of the season July 25 against Milwaukee. St. Louis pushed across two runs in the eighth and had runners on the corners when pinch hitter Andrew Knizner looked at a called third strike from Rowan Wick, ending the inning. Wick then worked the ninth for his fourth save.