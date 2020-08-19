Cubs 3B Kris Bryant gets injection for ailing left wrist

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant got an injection for his ailing left wrist, sidelining the slugger for at least two days. Manager David Ross said Bryant also saw a specialist for the injury. The earliest the 2016 NL MVP could return to the lineup is Friday against the crosstown White Sox. Bryant tweaked his wrist on a diving attempt on César Hernández’s flare to left field in the fifth inning of a 7-2 victory at Cleveland last week.