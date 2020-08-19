Carpenter hits slam, Flaherty shaky, Cardinals beat Cubs 9-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Carpenter belted a grand slam and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cubs 9-3 in Game 1 of a doubleheader. St. Louis held Chicago to two hits even though a shaky Jack Flaherty couldn’t make it out of the second inning. Flaherty gave up a leadoff homer to Ian Happ and recorded just five outs in his first start since a season-opening win over Pittsburgh. Carpenter drove a rope to center in the first inning against Alec Mills for his second career grand slam. The Cardinals used four relievers for 1 1/3 innings apiece in the seven-inning game.