Cards’ Fowler details adventure going after Schrock’s ball

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler tried to do something nice for rookie teammate Max Schrock, and it turned into quite an adventure. Fowler went to get Schrock’s first home run ball Monday at Wrigley Field and then had to sprint back to the dugout when he nearly had to go into the game. Fowler and the Cardinals are ramping up again after their season was derailed by a coronavirus outbreak, leading to 18 confirmed cases in the organization. The team is in the midst of playing 53 games over 44 days, including 10 doubleheaders.