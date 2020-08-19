31 Rockford University Students quarantined after close contact to student with COVID-19 symptoms

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On the first day of class, 31 Rockford University students are currently in quarantine after another student had COVID-19 related symptoms.

An email sent to all Rockford University students and staff, obtained by 13 WREX, details what happened. It says the students are either quarantining at home or on campus.

The student who had symptoms has received a COVID-19 test, but the results have not come back yet, according to the email. It goes on to say if those test results come back negative, the quarantine will be lifted.

"We want to reiterate to the entire RU community that we are taking this seriously, and as such, we have taken the step of quarantining all students who had “close contact” with this student," the email from Kirsten Clarke, the Director of Lang Wellness Center says. "This is frustrating as you can all imagine, and a good example of what happens when we do not observe the guidelines that we have all agreed to follow."

Wednesday, August 19 was the first day of class.

"Let us learn from this situation and reinforce the importance of observing all COVID protocols. If we want to make this work, if we want to stay on campus, we must do better. And we can," the email states.

13 WREX has reached out to the university for comment and more information, we have not heard back.