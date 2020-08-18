S. Korea shuts Seoul nightspots, churches amid virus spike

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will ban large public gatherings and shut down churches and nightspots in the greater capital area following an alarming surge in viral infections that health officials describe as the country’s biggest crisis since the emergence of COVID-19. In a nationally televised announcement on Tuesday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said strengthening social distancing restrictions for the Seoul metropolitan area, which is home to half of the country’s 51 million people, was inevitable because a failure to slow transmissions in the region could result in a major outbreak nationwide. South Korea reported 246 new cases Tuesday, mostly from the capital area, pushing its total for the last five days to 959.