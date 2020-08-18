Rockford Public Library to launch new storybook walk

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Public Library, in conjunction with the Rockford Park District and the Rockford River District, is launching a new experience for readers young and old: RPL Storybook Walks.

Readers will find six storybook favorites mounted on boards and installed along paths, in parks and in storefront windows. Families can then safely enjoy stories, while outdoors, at a safe social distance from others.

Each RPL Storybook Walk spans no more than a half mile, allowing families to walk along and stop to read the pages mounted on each board.

Readers are encouraged to capture their RPL Storybook Walk experience and share on social media tagging @RPLibrary and using #RPLStorybookWalk.

“With so many of our summer reading events being canceled due to the pandemic, we wanted to give children and their parents an outdoor literacy activity they could safely enjoy while weather permits,” says RPL Executive Director Lynn Stainbrook.



“We’re thrilled to have this project funded by a private donor and supported by the Park District and local businesses.”

Here is the list of where each RPL Storybook Walk is located and what story is at each location:

• The Birdwatchers by Simon James

Sinnissippi Gardens, 1354 N 2nd Street, in the rose garden near the Nicholas Conservatory

• Leaves by David Ezra Stein

Levings Park, 1420 S. Pierpont Avenue, near the playground

• If You Give a Pig a Pancake by Laura Numeroff

Mandeville Park, 650 Montague Street

• Dear Mr. Blueberry by Simon James

Midway Village & Museum, 6799 Guilford Rd, along the rec path

• Corduroy by Don Freeman

Downtown Rockford, 500 State Street, beginning at 510 Threads heading West

• Rah Rah Radishes by April Pulley Sayre

Downtown Rockford, 200 N. Main Street, beginning at Rockford Roasting heading South