Rock Valley College to reopen after closing for storm cleanup

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College's main campus will reopen on Wednesday after it closed last week for cleanup from Monday's damaging derecho.

Classes remain online for the rest of this week, but will resume in-person on August 22 on the main campus; however, RVC relocated some class locations because of storm damage.

The only entrance and exit to the college will be on Mulford Road at the stop lights, according to Rock Valley College.

RVC will resume on-campus appointments for student services on Wednesday as well. Walk-in appointments are unavailable under the school's COVID-19 protocol.

Only the northwest side of campus will open for parking while the lots on the southeast side remain closed.

The perimeter walking and bike path from the Health Sciences Center to Spring Brook Road is also closed, but the rest of the path is open.