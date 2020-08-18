Raheem King trial resumes as King’s girlfriend and sisters take the stand

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a six week hiatus in his trial, Raheem King was back before a judge on Tuesday. King is charged with shooting and killing three men on a party bus back in April of 2018.

Daijon Sistrunk, Sean Anderson, and Martavies Blake were attending a birthday party for King on the night of April 7th, 2018. King had rented the bus for the occasion, and allegedly shot and killed the three men while they were on the bus.

King's attorney, Kunal Kulkarni began presenting his case on Tuesday where he tried to display evidence that pointed to King acting in self defense.

Before Kulkarni call witnesses, however, he asked for a directed verdict. Judge Debra Schafer denied the motion on all charges except one: the aggravated burglary of his cousin. King was accused of stealing her cellphone during the evening. The woman did not testify and failed to appear, which led Schafer to drop the charge.

King's girlfiend, Lakeacia Kizart, was called to testify. She recalled an alleged armed robbery at the home she shared with King on the night of the party bus shooting. Kizart says two masked men armed with guns broke into her home, threatened her and her sister, and took her daughters piggy bank and weed from the home.

Kizart says she immediately called King, who was on the party bus, to tell him what had happened. King then came home from the bus and grabbed a "big and long" gun according to Kizart. She says he left the home with the gun and when he came back, informed Kizart she needed to get her things and leave with him.

The pair began driving toward Florida where Kizart says King admitted he "messed up". The pair eventually turned themselves in. Kizart pleaded guilty in 2018 to concealing or aiding a fugitive and conspiracy to conceal or aid a fugitive.

In cross examination, the state repeatedly asked why Kizart never called police to report the break-in and asked her if she made up the event because she was upset King didn't invite her on the party bus. The state also asked Kizart if at the time of the robbery she believed anyone on the party bus was involved or connected. She answered "no".

King's sisters also testified, giving similar testimony about Martavies Blake's actions on the night of his death. Each sister described Blake as acting "suspicious" after King received the panicked call from Kizart reporting the robbery. Each sister told King they wondered if Blake had anything to do with the robbery.

A forensic specialist with the Illinois State Police crime lab testified in the morning on behalf of the state. He testified about a gun recovered from the scene. King's DNA was found on the gun that the specialist said showed prolonged contact with the gun.

King may testify in his own defense on Wednesday morning. 13 News will have a reporter in the courtroom throughout the day to cover these developments.