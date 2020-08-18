Dan Budnik, who photographed civil rights movement, dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Acclaimed photographer Dan Budnik has died in Arizona at age 87. He’s noted for documenting the civil rights movement and Native American culture. A nephew says Budnik died last Friday of natural causes at an assisted living facility in Tucson. In 1958, Budnik photographed a youth march for integrated schools in the capital and the Selma to Montgomery March in Alabama in 1965. He’s known for striking portraits of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. just moments after the “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington. By the late 1960s, Budnik began to devote much of his time to Native American causes.