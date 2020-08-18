NIU, RPS 205 launch principal residency program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public Schools is teaming up with a university to help develop school leaders in the Rockford-area.



The Northern Illinois University College of Education and Rockford Public Schools will launch the principal residency program this fall.



The program is designed to improve academic and social-emotional learning outcomes from early childhood to post-secondary success in every school led by a partnership-prepared principal.

Laurie Elish-Piper, dean of the NIU College of Education, said the new partnership is an innovative model that holds great promise for preparing future principals.

"We hear a great deal about the teacher shortage in Illinois, but we don't hear as much about the shortage of principals who are fully prepared to lead schools," Elish-Piper said. "This program addresses that challenge head-on by working collaboratively with the Rockford Public Schools and the Illinois Principals Association to prepare the next generation of principals in a job-embedded model with on-site coaching. By growing their own principals who are already committed to the district and who receive targeted coaching to make sure they are ready for the challenges and opportunities they will face as principals, RPS will be able to have a strong pipeline of school and district leaders."

The program includes formal degree-program admission, a two-year residency with leadership coaching supported by mentors in Rockford-area public schools and IPA leadership coaches. The two-year residency placements are determined in large part by the needs of Rockford area public school districts.

Candidates are selected for application to program by participating Rockford-area administrators from a pool of full-time deans and others holding school leadership positions.



Applicants are assessed for formal NIU program admission in their first semester of participation in program coursework.



Candidates who complete the program are not guaranteed leadership positions in participating districts, but it is expected that their successful completion of the program will indicate that they are highly qualified for such positions and would be encouraged to apply for them.



Candidates who are hired as principals in Rockford-area schools may receive an additional year of district-based coaching in collaboration with the Illinois Principals Association.

To read more on the program, click here.