Navajo man on federal death row seeks stay of execution

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The only Native American on federal death row is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to put his execution on hold while he seeks review of a lower court decision over potential racial bias in his case. It’s rare but not unheard of for the high court to grant a stay. Legal volleying in other recent federal executions has delayed the inmates’ deaths by hours. Lezmond Mitchell’s execution is scheduled Aug. 26 at the federal prison in Indiana where he’s being held. The Navajo man was convicted in the 2001 killings of Alyce Slim and her granddaughter during a carjacking on the Navajo reservation.